Saskatoon police say man and woman were assaulted by machete-wielding attacker

Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were allegedly assaulted early Tuesday.

Police said a man and woman were walking in the 300 block of Avenue N South around 6 a.m. when an unknown person attacked them with bear spray and a machete.

“Both suffered from the effects of bear spray, however, the male sustained additional injuries from the machete and was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.