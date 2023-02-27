Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old woman was threatened with a gun and assaulted

A man tried to force his way into a 71-year-old woman's vehicle and threatened her at gunpoint, according to Saskatoon police.

Around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, an unknown man approached the woman in a parking lot in the 1600 block of 20th Street West and asked her for a ride, according to a police news release.

She refused and he then tried to force his way in, police said.

A struggle followed with the man assaulting the woman and threatening her with a gun, according to police.

The man left the scene on foot. The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his early twenties who was wearing a red jacket.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.