SASKATOON -- Before sunrise on Monday morning, Saskatoon police had administered a life-saving, overdose-countering drug three times on three separate calls.

The first report of an unresponsive person came Sunday night, according to a police news release.

An officer arrived at a convenience store in the 400 block of Third Avenue North and found a 43-year-old man lying in an alley behind the business.

The officer administered Narcan to the man, who wasn't breathing and provided CPR until he could be taken to hospital, police said.

The second call came around 12:30 a.m. Monday, from a home in the 100 block of Avenue R South. The responding officer found a 29-year-old woman there who was unresponsive.

He provided Narcan to the woman and performed CPR until she could be taken to hospital.

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday, a third call came, this time regarding an unresponsive man reportedly lying on a sidewalk in the 800 block of Idylwyld Drive North.

The officer who arrived on-scene revived a 50-year-old man by administering Narcan and the man was taken to hospital, police said.

"These three calls highlight the difficult work our members do in a community that is, like many others, dealing with addictions and mental health issues," Chief Troy Cooper said in the news release.

In the release, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) also pointed to the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

The federal legislation provides some legal protection for people who experience or witness an overdose and call for help.