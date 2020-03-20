SASKATOON -- Police responded to a report of a suspicious package in the city's Pacific Heights neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived on-scene around 1 p.m. after learning a suspicious package had been discovered at a home in the 200 block of Haviland Crescent, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

SPS explosive disposal unit technicians used a robot to move the package to a parking lot nearby and rendered it safe.

The incident is not believed to be random and there is no risk to the public, SPS said in the release.