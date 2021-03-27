SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service, fire department and Medavie Health Services responded to a motor vehicle crash just after noon on Saturday.

The single vehicle crash was at Spadina Cresent and Ave A., according to a press release from police.

One person has been taken to hospital by Medavie.

Police did not explain the extent of the injures in the press release or the cause of the crash.

Traffic restrictions are in place on Spadina Cresent between Avenue A. and Avenue B.

The lower pedestrian trail is also closed off while the damaged car is being removed.

The Saskatoon Police Collision Analyst Unit was also called to the scene.

Police say they will send a press release once traffic restrictions are lifted.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.