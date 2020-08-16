Advertisement
Saskatoon police respond to Saturday afternoon stabbing
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 5:20PM CST
Saskatoon police respond to a stabbing in the 400 block of Bowman Crescent on Aug. 15 (Andrew Mareschal/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police responded to a report of a stabbing in the Dundonald neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Police said they arrived at the scene in the 400 block of Bowman Crescent shortly before 4 p.m. where the stabbing occurred.
The victim has non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The Saskatoon Police Service Criminal Investigation Unit will be looking into the incident further.