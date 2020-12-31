SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is responding to a protest at the Vimy Memorial on Spadina Crescent Thursday evening.

“Police became aware of the planned event earlier this week and have attempted to speak with organizers,” police said in a news release.

“At this time it is not known how large a crowd may gather and whether traffic restrictions will need to be put in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area around Kiwanis Park.”