Saskatoon police respond to multi-vehicle crash
Saskatoon police responded to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Traffic was heavily restricted as police investgated.
In a news release issued just before 3:30, police asked drivers to find an alternate route.
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
BC Ferries suspects vessel hit humpback whale, adjusting operations 'for foreseeable future'
For the second time this summer, BC Ferries believes one of its vessels made contact with a whale and has notified federal officials and local First Nations.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
Orphaned, injured bear cub rescued from wildfire-ravaged area in B.C.'s Shuswap
A black bear cub that was inured and orphaned during a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has been rescued and is recovering.
Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Regina
-
'Hadn't heard much about Saskatchewan': Riders' receiver Sterns adjusting to life in the CFL
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver, Jerreth Sterns, signed with the team in early July and has now suited up for three games, and has even earned his spot as a starter.
-
Three men, one woman charged in Regina Gang Unit arrests
Three men and one woman have been charged following a two-month investigation into drug trafficking in Regina.
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | MPI reverses plan to issue driver licences without road test during strike
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is walking back its plan to allow drivers to get a driver's licence without doing a road test amid an ongoing strike.
-
Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas
The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.
-
Manitobans honour lives lost to drug overdoses
Manitobans who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses took a moment to honour them on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Sinkhole on Highway 1 diverting traffic into Banff
Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has been re-routed through the town of Banff on Thursday evening, creating an even bigger logjam than usual.
-
Airdrie family enters 'Live Net Zero' competition
Samantha and Kevin Shannon and their three children will be drastically reducing their energy usage by squaring off against other Canadian families as part of the 'Live Net Zero' competition.
-
Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges
A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.
Edmonton
-
WATCH
WATCH | Van fire spreads to downtown Edmonton apartment building
Emergency crews were called to central Edmonton on Thursday after a report of an explosion.
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Construction begins on new Lewis Farms recreation centre
Politicians and city officials were on hand Thursday to formally launch the building of the Lewis Farms Facility and Park, a multi-purpose project that was first proposed in 2005 and had remained as part of the neighbourhood development plan since 2007.
Toronto
-
Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
-
93-year-old SUV driver dies after colliding with tractor-trailer in York region
A 93-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday morning.
-
'Fed up playing little games': Ford puts Ont. Greenbelt developers on notice
Premier Doug Ford delivered a stern warning to developers tasked with building housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt while speaking to reporters Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
The temperature didn't hit 30 C in Ottawa once in August
The temperature will not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa for the first time in more than a decade.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. drought continues to 'slowly get worse and more severe': minister
Officials described B.C.'s drought as severe and completely unprecedented on Tuesday, warning it could persist into 2024 and that further restrictions on water use may become necessary.
-
Rockslide shuts down B.C. highway before wedding, stranding father-of-the-bride
In the weeks leading up to Tazz Norris and Lisa Lalonde’s Penticton wedding, they already had guests cancel due to wildfires, smoke and the travel ban, which was rescinded earlier than anticipated.
-
BC Ferries cancelling 60 sailings, rebooking 800 customers due to out-of-service vessel
B.C.'s provincial ferry operator is cancelling 60 scheduled sailings after the Labour Day long weekend while one of its largest vessels remains out of service for emergency repairs.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
Why a Montreal school is banning students from wearing skorts
A Montreal mother has started a petition against a new ban on skorts at her daughter's school. The change to the dress code at LaurenHill Academy in the Saint Laurent borough was announced during the first week of classes.
-
Court rules Longueil can cull deer population in local park using controlled crossbow hunt
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a city south of Montreal can proceed with a plan to cull most of the white-tailed deer that have overrun a local park.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 to fully reopen Thursday following wildfire closures
The only highway connecting Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet with the rest of Vancouver Island is set to open to two-way traffic Thursday at 5 p.m. after nearly three months of closures.
-
Nanaimo woman finds 'grossly intoxicated' man asleep on her couch
A 22-year-old Nanaimo man will not face charges after he drunkenly wandered into a stranger's home and passed out on her couch, according to police.
-
B.C. Premier Eby urges Bank of Canada governor to halt rate hikes
British Columbia Premier David Eby has called on the Bank of Canada to halt further interest rate hikes, saying people are "hurting," and another rate increase next month might worsen, and not reduce, inflation.
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
-
-
Police arrest 3 suspected impaired drivers in less than 48 hours
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy recently – responding to both collisions and traffic complaints.
London
-
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
-
'Sunflowers under the sun': Local farmers use sunflower patch for charitable cause
A couple in Thamesford, Ont. are opening up their farm to sunflower lovers in an effort to raise money for a cause close to their heart. Sunflowers are in bloom at Alex and Florence Steele’s farm on 19th Line, where they’ve spent the last 50 years.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Sunny long weekend in store for the Forest City, high humidity expected next week
The final long weekend of the summer is going to be a beautiful one, before high humidity and temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s make an appearance early next week.