Saskatoon police respond to 2 crashes on snowy streets
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 4:55PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 7:00PM CST
Saskatoon police are asking drivers to slow down during Monday’s blast of snow and wind, which made for slippery roads.
Police responded to a single vehicle rollover at Circle Drive East and Preston Avenue North and a crash involving a van and a car at Preston Avenue and College Drive.
Drivers should slow down, allow for more time to reach their destinations, and use patience during the afternoon commute, police say.