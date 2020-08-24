SASKATOON -- A new report has found that although the majority of calls the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responds to are likely not criminal in nature, it also says in many cases a police officer would still be needed.

“Having stated that, it is equality important to point out that many of these calls have a high propensity for the subject of the call to demonstrate violent or unpredictable behaviors, and if another agency was asked to attend, the police would still likely be asked to attend to ensure the safety of those employees,” the report reads.

The report is in response to a Board of Police Commissioners request that Chief Troy Cooper analyze how police fill gaps in the system by responding to calls not directly related to violence or public safety.

From 2013 through 2019, the police averaged 106,015 calls for service annually, but only 14 to 20 per cent resulted in a Criminal Code occurrence.

If calls deemed to be related to mental health, suicide and social disorder were combined, the report says the data lines up with other literature suggesting most of the calls police respond to are not likely to be criminal in nature.

It says another factor is the increased use of some of the most “destructive” drugs in Saskatoon like crystal meth. Trafficking and possession of the substance in the city jumped by 1442 per cent between 2010 and 2019.

“As of June 2020, meth possession and trafficking occurrences are up 44 per cent compared to the first half of 2019. May 2020 alone had the highest number of methamphetamine occurrences in Saskatoon’s history,” the report states.

The report also outlines partnerships and programs that have been created over the last decade to help address the issue. One of them is the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which pairs a mental health professional with a police officer to direct those with mental health issues to the appropriate services.

“The PACT teams provide immediate police response to persons in need that are experiencing significant mental health illness and/or addictions issues. The improve public and personal safety by providing collaborative and effective crisis intervention while sharing valuable resources and information with one another,” the report reads.

It notes further investments are needed in supports such as enhanced housing, mental health, addictions, and community supports.

Otherwise, police will have to continue to respond to calls better addressed by another service sector.

The report is on the agenda for the next Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Aug. 28.