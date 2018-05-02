Saskatoon police rescued a man out of a basement during a house fire on Wednesday morning.

“They got a man out literally with seconds to spare,” Sandi Daniels, who witnessed the fire, said.

At 9:15 a.m. police officers happened to be in the area of the 200 block of Avenue L South when the fire happened.

Firefighters were on their way to the scene, but their truck was delayed at the CP Rail crossing at 20th Street and Avenue K South. When the fire department learned about the delay, it dispatched another truck.

Police say people living upstairs got out of the house, but there was one man left in the basement.

“They could hear someone hollering in the basement and tried to make contact with him to get him to a window or door, so they could get him to safety. The basement was covered in smoke and flames,” Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper told reporters.

Shortly after, firefighters extinguished the fire.

The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police say the he is expected to recover.

Five police officers, three detectives and two patrol officers, have also been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“This was an unusual circumstance and I’m proud of the actions of our officers. I think had there not been someone in medical distress, somebody in really dire circumstance, our officers wouldn’t have risked their lives to save them but they did,” Cooper said.

The cause of fire is under investigation and fire crews are currently estimating damage costs.