Saskatoon police request surveillance video as crews search for missing woman

Saskatoon Police Service is asking residents in the Rosewood neighbourhood to review their home video surveillance systems for any images of Nuzhat Tabassum.

The 53-year-old was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10 in the Rosewood area.

Her husband told CTV News she had recently been dealing with mental health issues.

“I don’t know if it is too late but I still have hope and I hope that she is coming back,” he told CTV News on Wednesday.

Tabassum is described as being about five foot five inches, 160 pounds with black shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light-coloured pants, a maroon t-shirt, and beige shoes.

Police believe that video surveillance could contain vital information.

Search teams, including the Saskatoon Fire Department and the city's Emergency Measures Organization, will be in the Rosewood neighbourhood on Friday and Saturday. Searchers will also be focusing on bodies of water in the area.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.