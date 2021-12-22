Saskatoon police request public's help finding 36-year-old man
Brian Richardson was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m., after leaving his home in the 100 block of Langlois Way. (Saskatoon Police Service)
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public's help in the search for a 36-year-old man.
Brian Richardson was last seen Dec. 21 around 7 p.m., after leaving his home in the 100 block of Langlois Way, according to an SPS news release.
He was believed to be on his way to pick up groceries nearby.
Richardson's family is worried about his well-being and say this is out of character for him, SPS said
Richardson is 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 165 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a grey jacket.
Richardson may be driving a 2005 Honda Accord with license plate 525 MLS, according to SPS.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-975-8300 or 911 in an emergency.