Saskatoon police request public's help finding 36-year-old man

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public's help in the search for a 36-year-old man.

Brian Richardson was last seen Dec. 21 around 7 p.m., after leaving his home in the 100 block of Langlois Way, according to an SPS news release.

He ​was believed to be on his way to pick up groceries nearby.

Richardson's family is worried about his well-being and say this is out of character for him, SPS said

Richardson is 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a grey jacket.

Richardson may be driving a 2005 Honda Accord with license plate 525 MLS, according to SPS.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-975-8300 or 911 in an emergency.​