Saskatoon police request public's help finding 36-year-old man

Brian Richardson was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m., after leaving his home in the 100 block of Langlois Way. (Saskatoon Police Service) Brian Richardson was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m., after leaving his home in the 100 block of Langlois Way. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon Top Stories