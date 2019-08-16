

CTV News Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Katelyn Bradfield was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving her home on foot in the 1600 block of Avenue D North.

Police say there is concern for welfare because she is in a vulnerable state.

Bradfield was last seen wearing a green sweater, black leggings and black and white Converse shoes, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about where Bradfield is to contact them.