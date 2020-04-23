SASKATOON -- Violent crime increased 10 per cent in 2019, according to a report to the city by Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper.

“In response to increasing violent crime the Saskatoon Police Service has restructured its Criminal Investigations Division and has refocused an existing partnership with the RCMP in the creation of the Integrated Crime Reduction team,” the report reads.

The largest increase included homicides, sexual violations and robberies. Saskatoon recorded 16 homicides in 2019, which is an all-time high and a 60 per cent increase over 2018. The report notes homicides across the province were up 53 per cent last year.

Reported sexual violations rose by 18 per cent in 2019 and 46 per cent compared to the five year average, according to the report. It says more awareness and reporting likely caused the increase.

“The service is reviewing best practices from other jurisdictions on sexual assault investigations including training all investigations on trauma informed investigative practices and will be examining possible partnership and models aimed at reducing sexual offences, including those in children,” the report reads.

Last year saw an increase of 20 percent for robberies compared to the year prior. The figure had been trending downward from 2014 through 2017, but rose in 2018 and 2019.

The report says property crime overall trended downward in 2019. Decreases were seen in vehicle thefts, arsons and frauds.

However, residential break-ins and detached building break-ins increased.