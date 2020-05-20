SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has reopened its service centre to the public but is asking people who don’t need to come in, to continue calling its non-urgent line instead.

The front desk has been closed for several weeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 between the public and SPS members.

With Phase Two of the province’s reopen plan underway, Police Chief Troy Cooper said more officers will be patrolling the streets, but they will only check in on businesses that have received a complaint against them for not following public health orders.

As of Tuesday, hairstylists, barber shops, retail stores and malls are allowed to re-open, but must follow strict physical distancing and cleaning protocols.

The province has also capped public gatherings at 10 people.

To date, Cooper said his service has received about 400 calls about people being non-compliant.

Twenty-five of those calls were received this weekend alone, with warmer weather being a factor, according to Cooper.

So far, no tickets have been handed out in Saskatoon.