Saskatoon police release video of suspect in fatal shooting

Saskatoon major crime investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fatal December shooting.

A 33-year-old man died after he was shot in the back alley of the 2700 block of 21st Street West in the early morning hours of Dec. 14.

Police said the victim was involved in a confrontation with another person that led to the shooting. Investigators say they don’t believe the two knew each other.

On Wednesday, police released a fuzzy still image and video footage of a suspect walking south on Witney Avenue past the Cree Way gas station on 22nd Street.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark jacket, light-coloured pants, and dark shoes.

Investigators say they believe the suspect entered a home in the area around 1:30 a.m. on the night of the shooting.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or with information about the incident can call Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.