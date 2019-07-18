

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying two persons of interest in relation to the homicide of 36-year-old Daniel Morrison.

Police released a photo of them on Thursday.

Morrison was found injured on the Meewasin Trail on May 26, 2019 and died in hospital hours later.

He did not have a fixed address but was known to frequent the downtown core and riverbank area, including the area along the Meewasin Trail where he was found injured, police say.