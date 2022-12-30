Saskatoon police release name of 13th homicide victim
The Saskatoon Police Service is releasing the name of a man found dead in an alleyway off of Avenue C in hopes that someone will call in with information.
Randy Jack Gunn, 50, was found dead in the north alley of the 300 block of 20th Street West on the afternoon of Dec. 21.
Police consider it the 13th homicide of the year.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
'A tragic scene': 4 dead, including 2 children, after overnight house fire in Hamilton
Four people have died, including two children, after they were pulled from a three-alarm house fire in Hamilton overnight.
Suspect in deaths of four University of Idaho students arrested
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
'It's going to change the Bugaboos forever': large rockfall found on Snowpatch Spire
Mountain guide James Madden was flying over Snowpatch Spire in Bugaboo Provincial Park last week surveying weather conditions when he saw dust clouds.
Hershey sued over chocolate containing heavy metals
Hershey Co has been sued by a consumer who accused the company of selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium.
U.S. President Joe Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
U.S. President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
Matching Fiona relief donations from Ottawa not yet delivered to Red Cross
Public Safety Canada says it hasn't yet delivered its promised funds to match donations for the Canadian Red Cross's hurricane Fiona relief efforts.
Regina
-
Residential snow plow set to begin in January
The City of Regina said it will begin a residential road snow plow on Jan. 3, with local streets being cleared between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
-
These are the Sask. stories that were trending on the internet, social media in 2022
Here’s a look at some of the quirky and fun stories from across the world wide web that made headlines in Saskatchewan in 2022.
-
Looking back on Grey Cup 109 in Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may not have been in championship contention in the 2022 season, but Grey Cup 109 and the surrounding festival left many fun memories for those who attended.
Winnipeg
-
Early-morning house fire prompts Winnipeg road closure
An early morning house fire in Winnipeg on Friday has caused a road closure that is expected to last throughout the day.
-
Death in Keeseekoowenin being treated as homicide: RCMP
Wasagaming RCMP are investigating a homicide.
-
A staged crash, exaggerated injuries and false statements: MPI's top fraud of 2022
From staging a car crash, to exaggerating injuries, to lying for friends – Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has announced its top five frauds of 2022.
Calgary
-
Free as of 2023: Calgary Transit removes fares for all children 12 and under
Beginning Jan. 1, Calgary Transit will no longer require a fare for children aged 12 and under to ride city buses and CTrains.
-
'It's going to change the Bugaboos forever': large rockfall found on Snowpatch Spire
Guide Tim McAllister said while dozens of climbing routes on the west side of the Snowpatch Spire are still intact, it was a 'special chunk' that fell off.
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Man dead following report of gunshots in southeast Edmonton
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man who was found injured in southeast Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
-
Grande Prairie shelter-in-place order lifted
A shelter-in-place for a Grande Prairie neighbourhood was lifted early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
'A tragic scene': 4 dead, including 2 children, after overnight house fire in Hamilton
Four people have died, including two children, after they were pulled from a three-alarm house fire in Hamilton overnight.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2023
Ontario is making a number of changes in the new year that could impact health care, travel and your wallet. Here’s what you need to know:
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
City crews are rushing to clear snow from catch basins and drains on roads and sidewalks with heavy rain and mild temperatures in the forecast for the final hours of 2022.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board delays selection of new chair
The Ottawa Police Services Board delayed the selection of a new chair during a special meeting on Friday, citing "unforeseeable circumstances."
Vancouver
-
'It's going to change the Bugaboos forever': large rockfall found on Snowpatch Spire
Mountain guide James Madden was flying over Snowpatch Spire in Bugaboo Provincial Park last week surveying weather conditions when he saw dust clouds.
-
Public safety warning: 2 Surrey men linked to Lower Mainland gang-conflict at large
Two men from Surrey who may have ties to B.C.'s Lower Mainland gang conflict are at large, prompting a public safety warning from local Mounties and B.C.’s anti-gang unit.
-
TransLink brings back NYE free fare tradition, changing bus services starting Jan. 2
Riding transit in Metro Vancouver will be free for 12 hours when the clock strikes 5 p.m. Saturday to help people get home safely after ringing in the New Year.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
-
Researchers warn of bias as Montreal health network to use AI to reduce wait time in ERs
Artificial intelligence researchers say a Montreal hospital's plan to reduce emergency room wait times with an AI algorithm is an appropriate use of the technology — if it’s done carefully.
-
Quebec vaccine developer Medicago parts ways with tobacco giant
The Quebec-based COVID-19 vaccine developer Medicago has parted ways with minority shareholder tobacco giant Philip Morris after major blowback from the World Health Organization and anti-smoking advocates.
Vancouver Island
-
2 workers injured at Victoria hospital after steam pipe bursts
Two Island Health workers were injured at Victoria General Hospital on Friday morning after a steam pipe exploded in the hospital's boiler room.
-
These were the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2022
The results are in for the most popular baby names in British Columbia this year, according to the province.
-
'Another one on the way': Canucks captain promises new stick for fans who lost theirs on flight home
A pair of young B.C. hockey fans who were separated from a stick given to them by Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat will soon be receiving a replacement, according to the captain himself.
Atlantic
-
Matching Fiona relief donations from Ottawa not yet delivered to Red Cross
Public Safety Canada says it hasn't yet delivered its promised funds to match donations for the Canadian Red Cross's hurricane Fiona relief efforts.
-
Maritimers can expect a soggy start to the new year
A low-pressure system will cross the region Saturday night through Sunday. Milder air, pushed up the eastern seaboard, will ensure the Maritimes sees mostly rain.
-
Protest held outside World Junior game in Halifax Thursday night
A small group of people gathered outside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night to protest against Hockey Canada and the ongoing IIHF World Junior Championship.
Northern Ontario
-
'He made my Christmas': International student hoping find and thank the man who paid for her Christmas groceries
Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.
-
One killed in early morning fire at Elliot Lake apartment building
Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old died in an apartment fire early Friday morning in Elliot Lake.
-
Man fined $15K for shooting moose near Espanola without a license, abandoning it in the woods
A southern Ontario man has been fined more than $15,000 for a 2020 incident in which a moose was shot and killed illegally and then abandoned.
London
-
Top 10 CTV News London articles and videos of 2022
Take a look at the Top 10 most read articles and watched videos of 2022
-
'There is a real problem': Head of London Police Association outraged at access to handguns
The head of the London Police Association is adding his voice to the outrage over the fatal police shooting in Haldimand County.
-
'Thoroughly check your properties': Sarnia police search for missing vulnerable man
Sarnia police are asking all city residents to thoroughly check their properties for an elderly man who went missing Thursday evening. According to police, officers are intensifying their search for Anthony “Tony” Robertson, a vulnerable person who went missing in the south end of the city.