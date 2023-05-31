Saskatoon police release footage connected to murder case

Saskatoon police have released video footage they hope will help in a murder investigation.

Angose Standingwater, 30, died on May 20 after entering a Boston Pizza in Stonebridge suffering from serious injuries.

Police had been searching for a white Dodge Caravan in connection with Standingwater, which they found at 615 Confederation Drive.

The video released shows the Dodge Caravan leaving a business parking lot in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South around 10:50 p.m. on May 20.

The vehicle was travelling towards the intersection of Brand Road and Clarence Avenue.

The video can be viewed in the player above.

Police believe that someone in the area may have seen the vehicle and they are looking to talk with witnesses.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.