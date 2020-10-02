Advertisement
Saskatoon police receive 36 reports of vehicle windows shot-out by BB gun
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 3:12PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is advising the public of a recent pattern of vehicle mischiefs that have been occurring in the Parkridge and Fairhaven neighbourhoods.
Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 27, police received 36 reports of damage to parked vehicles where windows have been shot out with BB-type guns.
Most occurred in the late evening and early morning hours and primarily on the weekends, police said in a news release.
Police encourage members of the public to report suspicious activity in the area and to be mindful of possible criminal activity captured on home surveillance systems.