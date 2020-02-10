SASKATOON -- Police aim to reduce property crime in the city’s east end with more boots on the ground and by educating businesses and residents.

“There will be higher visibility in the area," spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

Police also hope for more community involvement in places that experience higher property crime.

Property crime across the city decreased in 2019 by 4.5 per cent, but the high-traffic areas targeted by the initiative see numbers above the divisional average.

The initiative is focusing on Eighth Street, Broadway Avenue and Clarence Avenue.

Police will be providing the public with ways to avoid becoming a victim to property crime.

"Locking your house, making sure your garage is locked, your shed is locked, your valuable items are put away. Maybe you’re removing the valuables from your vehicle when you’re parking it," Edwards said.