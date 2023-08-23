Saskatoon police pursuit ends after driver smashes through airport fence
Two people have been charged after a vehicle crashed through a fence at Saskatoon's airport Tuesday.
Saskatoon police said they first noticed the vehicle in the 400 block of Montreal Avenue South around 12:30 a.m.
They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop and drove off at high rates of speed into oncoming traffic, a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.
“Officers observed the vehicle drive through a fence adjacent to Airport Drive and travel onto a tarmac before driving through a second fence, striking a light standard on 51st Street and finally coming to a stop in the 3500 block of Idylwyld Drive,” police said.
A short time later, police and a canine unit, arrested a 27-year-old man and 22-year-old woman in connection to the crime.
Police said the woman had a loaded rifle magazine when she was arrested and extra ammunition was found inside the vehicle.
The pair faces charges of evading police, dangerous driving, mischief over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, endangering safety of aircraft, possession of prohibited ammunition and breach of court-imposed conditions. The woman has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to Russia's civil aviation agency.
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Debt among Canadian millennials at record levels, while earnings haven’t kept up: RBC report
Canadian millennials are more likely to face the brunt of a wavering labour market as most face mounting debt with an income that fails to keep up with inflation, according to a report from RBC Economics.
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
Regina
-
Sask. project aims to reduce drug overdose deaths
Ninety-two confirmed overdose deaths and 199 more suspected deaths have occurred in the province this year as of Aug. 1, according to a report from Saskatchewan’s Coroner.
-
Residents of Regina neighbourhood fed up with excessive vehicle noise
Lakeview residents in Regina say they are fed up with excessive vehicle noise coming from roads near the legislative building.
-
Sask. kids start iced tea stand to pay for new console, end up making nearly $500
A sweltering hot summer day and a roadside iced tea stand was all Kashton and Aspen Kickley needed to raise nearly $500 for a new Nintendo Switch.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.
-
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
-
U of M welcomes largest medical class in its history
The largest medical class in the University of Manitoba’s history received their white coats and took the physician’s pledge Wednesday.
Calgary
-
'We are hopeless': Missing man’s family concerned for his safety
The family of a Calgary senior who has not been seen in three weeks is concerned over his whereabouts.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratorium
The Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
2035 or 2050? A realistic clean electricity goal for Alta. could fall between the two
As politicians spar over whether 2035 or 2050 should be the deadline to attain a net-zero electricity grid in Alberta, the correct answer may lie somewhere in the middle.
Edmonton
-
Senior assaulted in Leduc County after helping suspects with 'car trouble': RCMP
RCMP are looking for two people who assaulted a senior in Leduc County.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratorium
The Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.
-
'Really something special': U of A Pandas take home 4th straight tennis championship
The University of Alberta Pandas tennis team is the recent winner of a fourth consecutive national championship, something that hasn't been done at the school in 20 years.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Auston Matthews signs four-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL star Auston Matthews has agreed to a four year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced.
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
-
U.S. father and son inundated with chips and ketchup after famed road trip to Canada
Within days of an American father-son duo returning home from a road trip to the homeland of ketchup chips, dozens of Heinz bottles arrived on their doorstep.
Ottawa
-
Council votes to maintain vacant unit tax on empty Ottawa properties
Council voted 15 to 8 to maintain the city of Ottawa's current vacant unit tax. Coun. Laura Dudas had introduced a motion recommending scrapping the tax on empty units.
-
Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa
A group of protesters blocked Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall during the morning commute, as part of its call for the federal government to combat climate change and set up a National Firefighting Agency.
-
Council appoints new Ottawa city manager
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
Vancouver
-
'Monumental loss': Fire evacuees from Kelowna, B.C., area learning status of homes online
After several long days of waiting, wildfire evacuees from the Kelowna, B.C., area are getting an opportunity to check the status of their properties online.
-
'Completely unbelievable': B.C. tenant facing eviction doubts landlord's daughter wants cramped basement
Vancouver resident Crystal Cornthwaite has been told her landlord’s daughter wants to move into the basement apartment where she currently pays below market rent – an eviction scenario advocates say has become increasingly common since B.C. made renovictions more difficult.
-
B.C. premier says province is looking into establishing year-round emergency response to wildfires
British Columbia's premier says the province is looking into establishing a year-round emergency response to wildfires due to the growing frequency and scale of these disasters.
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
New Sante Quebec agency will let patients know their waiting list status, says health minister
Barely 24 hours after tabling a bundle of some 150 amendments to his reform of the healthcare network, Minister Christian Dubé had another one in store for parliamentarians on Wednesday morning. This time, the government wants to ensure that Santé Québec keeps patients well informed about their place on various waiting lists.
-
Quebec parents frustrated, disappointed after dealing with summer horse camp
Several Quebec parents say they have yet to be reimbursed by a day camp, despite dealing with a last-minute cancellation and disappointing service. The equestrian centre was supposed to be a sleepover camp beginning July 31 – but less than 48 hours before the first day, everything changed.
Vancouver Island
-
Ocean Cleanup crew removes 54 tonnes of plastic from Pacific garbage patch
A non-profit organization on a mission to get rid of plastic in the world’s oceans has landed in Victoria with its largest haul yet – bringing in 120,000 pounds of waste.
-
RCMP searching for boat stolen from North Saanich
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fishing boat that was reported stolen from North Saanich. The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the five-and-a-half-metre vessel was taken from a mooring pin near the 8600-block of Lochside Drive on Saturday.
-
The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have damaged or destroyed hundreds of properties and forced more than 25,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doubles down on LGBTQ school policy after report says it violates Charter rights
New Brunswick is maintaining the central elements of its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools despite a report saying the policy violates the Charter rights of children.
-
Ottawa to buy ferry for route between P.E.I, N.S., will build 2 more ferries by 2028
The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Northern Ontario
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with making threats also charged with arson
A 38-year-old suspect in Kirkland Lake has been charged with setting a fire in July, and for making drunken threats in August.
London
-
Four days before her wedding, London, Ont. woman awakes from coma in time to make it down the aisle
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
Charges laid after woman dies from multi-drug overdose
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a man and a woman earlier this year, leading to the woman to suffer a fatal overdose.
-
Rainfall warnings in effect for much of the region
Wednesday’s dreary weather isn’t quite over yet, with Environment Canada issuing a rainfall warning for much of the region.