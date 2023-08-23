Saskatoon police pursuit ends after driver smashes through airport fence

Two people have been charged after a vehicle crashed through a fence at Saskatoon's airport Tuesday.

Saskatoon police said they first noticed the vehicle in the 400 block of Montreal Avenue South around 12:30 a.m.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop and drove off at high rates of speed into oncoming traffic, a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.

“Officers observed the vehicle drive through a fence adjacent to Airport Drive and travel onto a tarmac before driving through a second fence, striking a light standard on 51st Street and finally coming to a stop in the 3500 block of Idylwyld Drive,” police said.

A short time later, police and a canine unit, arrested a 27-year-old man and 22-year-old woman in connection to the crime.

Police said the woman had a loaded rifle magazine when she was arrested and extra ammunition was found inside the vehicle.

The pair faces charges of evading police, dangerous driving, mischief over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, endangering safety of aircraft, possession of prohibited ammunition and breach of court-imposed conditions. The woman has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.