SASKATOON -- A report from Saskatoon police contains new details about the service's plan for officer-worn body cameras.

It says the service is planning to start with a phased implementation of about 40 cameras by early next year with more to follow.

The report also says the service is working to finalize various policy issues like when cameras will be turned on and off and which officers will wear them.

$500,000 has already been approved for the camera program with another half million set aside for future costs.

However, the report says more work needs to be done before the true capital and operating costs are known.

The report will be up for discussion at next week's police board meeting.