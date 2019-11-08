SASKATOON -- After a sudden death, police are on-scene in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

Officers with the Saskatoon Police Service's major crimes and forensic identification units are at the scene and in the early stages of their investigation, according to a police news release.

Around 8:50 a.m. police were initially called to the location after a report of an unknown problem.

This is developing story. More details to come.