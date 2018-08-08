Trial dates have been set for two Saskatoon police officers charged with assault.

Cst. Cailin Link and Cst. Angela McEwen (formerly McDade) were not present in Saskatoon Provincial Court Wednesday morning, but defence lawyer Brad Mitchell entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Link and McEwen were charged with assault in May after consultation with Crown prosecutors and an investigation overseen by the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission.

The charges come from an alleged assault that happened in November 2017 when the two officers pulled a man over during a traffic stop. The man, who was arrested for obstructing officers, complained and an investigation was launched. No one was injured, according to police.

Link and McEwen have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of court proceedings. The trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 17.