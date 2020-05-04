SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon police officer sustained minor injuries after responding to a report of a man armed with a machete on Saturday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m. on May 2, police received reports of a man in possession of a machete outside a building in the 1800 block of 22nd Street West, according to a news release sent out by Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Upon arrival, there was a group of people outside and an officer attempted to take a 25-year-old man matching the suspect description into custody, police said.

The man refused to listen and attempted to bike away before moving into a combative position, according to the release.

Police said a 22-year-old woman approached and began interfering in the arrest.

As this was happening, the man reached into his waistband and began to pull out the machete and a short physical altercation ensued, police said.

Then, additional officers arrived to assist in taking both the man the woman into custody.

Officers later located methamphetamine and several pieces of stolen mail in the man’s backpack, the release said.

The officer sustained minor cuts to his arms as a result of the machete.

The man has been charged with resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a police officer, breach of probation, possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x7) and possession of methamphetamine.

The woman was arrested and charged with obstruction.