Saskatoon police officer faces assault charge

A Saskatoon police constable is facing an assault charge in connection with an alleged on-duty incident.

According to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), Cst. Jody Levesque is currently assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of his charge.

In an emailed statement, SPS said Levesque's charge was prompted by a public complaint related to a May 4, 2022 arrest.

Levesque was responding to a reported stabbing and found the suspect walking nearby, SPS said.

While arresting the suspect, Levesque allegedly committed the assault.

"However, the suspect was not injured as a result," the SPS statement said.

Levesque has not yet made his first court appearance.

"Should this proceed criminally, we will await the outcome before beginning an investigation under the Police Act," the police statement said.

The suspect Levesque arrested was charged with aggravated assault and breach of court conditions.