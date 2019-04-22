

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon police constable has been given a conditional discharge, after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

Cst. Robert Brown was conditionally discharged on Monday at Provincial Court.

The discharge means he will not have a criminal record.

Brown was charged with sexual assault after an incident on Remembrance Day in 2017 at the Hugh Cairns Armoury. He pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year.

The Crown wanted Brown to have a suspended sentence, which would give the constable a criminal record. The defense argued a suspended sentence could jeopardize his career.

Brown must not drink alcohol and continue his addiction treatment, as part of his conditions.

Brown has been employed by the Saskatoon Police Service for 16 years. He’s also a reserve member with the North Saskatchewan Regimen.