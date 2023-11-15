SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police officer assaulted

    Saskatoon Police Service headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon) Saskatoon Police Service headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

    According to a news release, around 8:30 p.m. a 31-year-old man tried to leave a room at police headquarters where he was appearing before a justice of the peace.

    Police say the man "aggressively" advanced towards an officer and struck him in the face.

    The officer sustained a minor injury as a result, police say.

    The man was charged with assaulting a police officer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News