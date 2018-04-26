A member of the Saskatoon Police Service is facing one count of sexual assault after an investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

Const. Robert Brown has been with the Saskatoon police for 16 years. He is also master warrant officer and primary reserve member with the North Saskatchewan Regiment. He joined the military in 1993, according to the Department of National Defence.

He was charged on Tuesday by the national investigation service following an investigation into an alleged incident that happened on Remembrance Day. The alleged victim was a civilian who attended an event at the Sergeant Hugh Cairns VC Armoury in Saskatoon. Brown was off-duty at the time, according to a news release from the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Protecting members of the military community, including the civilians who sometimes join us for social activities on defence establishments and deployments around the world, is a key responsibility of the military police,” Canadian Forces National Investigation Service commanding Lt-Col. Kevin Cadman said. “All allegations of offences against this community are taken seriously and will be investigated. This charge reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a safe environment for all members of the military community and to bringing to justice those who breach that security.”

Brown has been suspended with pay from the Saskatoon Police Service pending the outcome of court proceedings, which is pursuant to the Police Act. Brown appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service led the investigation because the initial complaint was filed with military police and the alleged incident happened on property of the Department of National Defence, according to public affairs officer Major Jean-Marc Mercier with the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal and military police group.