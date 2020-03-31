SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are offering advice for business owners forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post on Monday, Saskatoon Police Service offered 10 suggestions to help keep businesses more secure.

The tips include taking steps such as removing valuables, deactivating fob door openers and moving ATMs off-site.

On March 26, the province placed limits on which "public-facing" businesses could continue to operate normally during the pandemic.

However, business owners were encouraged to find alternate ways to serve customers, such as delivery.