SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are reminding motorists that school zone rules are back in effect Wednesday as many students return to school.

Drivers should obey three simple rules, police said in a news release:

Slow to 30 km/h

Do not make a u-turn within a school zone

Obey parking restrictions around schools

A driver travelling 45 km/h in a school zone will face a fine of $290.

Getting clocked at 81 km/h brings a fine of $809.

