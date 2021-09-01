Advertisement
Saskatoon police offer safety tips as school zones back in effect
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 11:06AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, September 1, 2021 11:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are reminding motorists that school zone rules are back in effect Wednesday as many students return to school.
Drivers should obey three simple rules, police said in a news release:
- Slow to 30 km/h
- Do not make a u-turn within a school zone
- Obey parking restrictions around schools
A driver travelling 45 km/h in a school zone will face a fine of $290.
Getting clocked at 81 km/h brings a fine of $809.
