SASKATOON -- A suspect wanted by police in Ontario for attempted murder was arrested in Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Over the weekend, the SPS was notified that a man wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Huronia West detachment may be in Saskatoon.

The SPS Guns & Gangs Unit located him on Sunday and with the help of patrol officers arrested him without incident in a parking lot in the 2000 block of College Drive.

Arrangements have been made to return the 20-year-old man to Ontario to face charges, police say.

On March 13, police, fire crews and paramedics responded to a Wasaga Beach home where they found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest, according to the OPP.

The victim was transported by paramedics to a local hospital in serious condition.