Saskatoon police nab impaired driver after hit and run
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 10:42AM CST
Saskatoon police's traffic unit arrested and charged an impaired driver after a hit and run. (Photo by Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police arrested a suspected impaired driver Friday night following a hit and run.
In a tweet Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit posted a picture showing a heavily damaged pickup truck. Police said an impaired driver hit the parked pickup truck in an eastside residential neighbourhood and then fled.
The driver was located a short distance away, arrested and charged, police said. No one was injured according to police.