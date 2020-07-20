SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police caught two people Sunday who allegedly stole tools, a stroller and a bicycle.

Around 2:45 a.m., a citizen reported that he saw a man and woman take a jogger stroller from a yard in the 1100 block of Pringle Way.

The description he gave, along with the direction of travel, allowed the Air Support Unit (ASU) to locate the two suspects, police said in a news release.

ASU directed a ground unit to their location, at which point police say the man fled on a stolen bicycle while the woman was taken into custody. She was found to be in possession of the stroller and a bag of stolen tools, police say.

The man continued on the bicycle, eventually abandoning it and attempting to hide, but was caught, police say.

The woman, 45, is charged with possession of cocaine and had a number of Traffic Safety Act warrants.

The man, 47, also had Traffic Safety Act warrants and 17 Criminal Code warrants.