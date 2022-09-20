Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid murder charges in the case of a missing Saskatoon woman.

SPS said they received help from BC RCMP on Sept. 20 to arrest a 27-year-old at a residence in Prince George.

“He is being transported back to Saskatoon where he will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court later this week,” SPS said in a press release.

News of the arrest comes two years after Gallagher went missing. Her body still has not been found.

“We've been through the first anniversary of that and it was challenging. It's not something I've ever thought that I’d have to experience, and I'm sure it's similar for so many other people here,” Gallagher’s father Brian said.

Police began treating Megan’s disappearance as a homicide in January 2021.

John Wayne Sanderson, Ernest Whitehead, Roderick William Sutherland and Jessica Sutherland all face the charge of indignity to human remains, but this is the first homicide charge in the case.

“This is the fifth arrest made by the SPS in connection to the homicide of Megan Gallagher.”

Police said they expect further arrests as the investigation continues.

With files from Pat McKay