Saskatoon police: Man wanted in connection to historical sexual assaults may 'be active on dating websites'

Saskatoon -

Saskatoon police have issued a warrant for a man in connection with sexual assaults that allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2008.

Kenneth Dauphinais, 47, most recently lived in Milk River, AB and has ties to Saskatoon, Calgary and Winnipeg.

His whereabouts are currently unknown, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

He may be "active on online dating websites," according to police.

Dauphinais is wanted in connection to the alleged sexual assaults of a woman in Saskatoon.

In 2018, Dauphinais was charged with second-degree murder in the 2002 death of his ex-wife in her home in northwest Calgary.

However, a judge later ruled an alleged confession obtained by police through a "Mr. Big" sting ⁠— where undercover officers pose as members of a fake criminal organization — was inadmissible.

SPS is asking anyone who knows where Dauphinais is to call 306-975-8300, their local police service or to contact Crime Stoppers.