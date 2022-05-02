Saskatoon police: man in stable condition after shooting

A man is in stable condition after he was reportedly shot Sunday afternoon.

The 44-year-old man was found after police responded to a home in the 300 block of Wakaw Crescent around 1:45, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

Police had received a report that a person had suffered a gunshot wound.

A "verbal altercation" had taken place before a gun was fired, SPS said in a news release.

SPS said police are working to locate the suspects, who were known to the victim.