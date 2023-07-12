Saskatoon police make final arrest in shooting death
A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a June 10 shooting death.
Jayden Faith Morin is the fourth and final person charged in connection with Taysap’s killing, according to a police news release.
While responding to a weapons call at a home in the 300 block of Avenue H South, police found Theresa Taysap injured from an apparent gunshot wound. She died shortly after she was taken to Royal University Hospital.
Three others have been charged in Taysap’s death, Tanya Faye Desjarlais was charged with manslaughter, with Telsa Morin and Linda Sutherland facing second-degree murder charges.
Police believe the suspects and Taysap knew each other.
In provincial court on June 12, Telsa Morin said “it was an accident,” and the gun was not supposed to be aimed at Taysap.
