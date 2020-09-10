SASKATOON -- A report of an injured man raised a police presence early Thursday morning in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Just before 2 a.m. police and Medavie Health Services were called to a home in the 200 block of Avenue W South. Police have not said how serious the man’s injuries were or if he was transported to hospital.

The Saskatoon Police Service major crimes Unit and forensic identification units are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. More details to come.