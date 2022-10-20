Saskatoon police looks to double body worn camera use

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking to expand its use of body worn cameras, six months after its initial pilot launch.

In April, SPS tested 40 body cameras worn by officers on a variety of public-facing units. The service is now hoping to add 40 more by next year.

According to a report submitted to the Board of Police Commissioners, over the six months the cameras were in use, they helped capture statements from witnesses and captured significant evidence.

Sgt. Tom Gresty says the analogy used in training is “seat belt on, seat belt off” for when officers are required to turn the body cameras on before investigating a situation.

The service says no formal public surveys have been collected since the launch of the body cameras in the spring but word on the street is that there has been “little to no push back.”

Audits are conducted once a month on a one-on-one basis to ensure officers are adhering to policy when using the equipment.

“Honestly at this stage of the pilot, we’re really not concerned with anything we’ve seen with the audits. There’s definitely some coaching but anytime you give a member a new piece of equipment, it’s going to take some getting used to,” Gresty said.

SPS says the new batch of cameras will cost the service $182,000. Some of the service’s key projects in the next year also include in-car camera and body armour replacements.