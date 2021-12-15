Saskatoon police looking for woman, last seen with her Siberian Husky dog

Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman.

Daelyn Arcand was last seen walking in the 300 block of Second Avenue South around 9 a.m. on Nov. 21, according to a news release.

She is described as five-foot-six and 140 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Around the time she was last seen, she had her Siberian Husky dog named Colby. Arcand is also known to have a blanket wrapped around her.

She has not been seen or been in contact with her family during this time. Her family is concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.