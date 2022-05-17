Saskatoon police looking for woman, 34, who may be in vulnerable state

Saskatoon police are looking for help locating a missing 34-year-old Saskatoon woman.

Melissa Lynn Littlecrow was last seen on the afternoon of April 28 in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue R North, according to police.

Littlecrow is described as five feet tall and 100 pounds with dark, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatpants and black and white Nike shoes.

She is known to frequent downtown and the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.