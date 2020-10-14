SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Megan Michelle Gallagher.

Police said Gallagher has not been in contact with family since Sept. 16. She was last seen leaving a home on Lloyd Crescent at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Police added it is unusual for Gallagher to not be in contact with family for this length of time and there are concerns for her safety as she may be in a vulnerable state.

Megan is described as five-foot-10 and 180 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a half sleeve tattoo with a large owl from her shoulder to elbow, a cross tattoo behind her ear, a rainbow coloured feather on her ankle, the names “Jake” and “Adam” beneath her arm and the #13 on her hand.

Anyone with information on Gallagher’s location is asked to contact police.