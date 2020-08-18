Advertisement
Saskatoon police looking for 'vulnerable' woman last seen near hospital
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 4:23PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help finding 39-year-old Cindy Watcheston.
Watcheston was last seen in the 100 block of Hospital Drive around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
There are concerns for her safety as she may be in a vulnerable state, police say.
She is described as five-foot-three with a slim build. She has short, bright yellow hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a patterned shirt with a grey sweater overtop and shiny, black pants.