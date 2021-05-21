Advertisement
Saskatoon police looking for 'vulnerable' teen
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 5:50PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl.
Tiah Delorme was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 100 block of Allwood Crescent.
Police and caregivers are concerned as Tiah may be in a vulnerable state, police said in a news release.
Tiah is described as being five-foot-five and 130 pounds with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.