SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl.

Tiah Delorme was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 100 block of Allwood Crescent.

Police and caregivers are concerned as Tiah may be in a vulnerable state, police said in a news release.

Tiah is described as being five-foot-five and 130 pounds with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.