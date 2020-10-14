SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after a woman reportedly pointed an imitation gun at a taxi driver Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call for service where, while refusing to pay, a taxi fare allegedly pointed the gun at the driver in the 100 block of 25th Street West.

The driver fled the vehicle on foot toward the police headquarters building where he was met by responding officers.

When officers returned to the vehicle, it was unoccupied but an imitation firearm was located in a bag in the backseat.

The female suspect is described as five-foot-three with a slim build and shoulder-length dark hair with red streaks.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans.