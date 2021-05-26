SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are hoping the public can help locate a woman believed to be the driver in a fatal hit and run earlier this month.

Investigators with the Major Crime Section have issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Chasity Erin Kyplain.

The alleged hit and run occurred on May 10, police said in a news release.

Police are searching for a blue 2007 Jeep Compass in connection to the incident. The vehicle may have an Alberta license plate and likely has front-end damage. The back window may be missing and covered with plastic.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.