    • Saskatoon police looking for suspect after woman found with ‘knife wound to her face’

    Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect after a 35-year-old woman was found injured following an alleged assault.

    According to police, the assault occurred around 1:30 p.m., on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South on Feb. 9, following an altercation with a man unknown to the victim.

    Police said the victim was suffering from a knife wound to her face after they were called to a hospital in the 700 block of Queen Street.

    “Investigators with the serious assault unit have identified an adult male as a person of interest; he was seen at the time wearing a black hat, dark-coloured flannel jacket, and jeans. A photo is attached for distribution,” police said.

    Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the person of interest is asked to contact police.

