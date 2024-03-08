Saskatoon police looking for suspect after woman found with ‘knife wound to her face’
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect after a 35-year-old woman was found injured following an alleged assault.
According to police, the assault occurred around 1:30 p.m., on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South on Feb. 9, following an altercation with a man unknown to the victim.
Police said the victim was suffering from a knife wound to her face after they were called to a hospital in the 700 block of Queen Street.
“Investigators with the serious assault unit have identified an adult male as a person of interest; he was seen at the time wearing a black hat, dark-coloured flannel jacket, and jeans. A photo is attached for distribution,” police said.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the person of interest is asked to contact police.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
B.C. trucking company goes after 3 former drivers for 'time theft,' loses every case
A trucking company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland that accused three former drivers of "time theft" cannot claw wages back from any of them, the province's small claims tribunal has decided.
These pests could bug Canadians earlier than usual, entomologists say
Canadians don't usually worry about mosquitoes, ticks or other insects in early March. Yet the abnormally mild winter in the country could see some pests bug people earlier than usual in Canada, some entomologists say.
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Buyer says controversial Travis Kelce jersey didn't pass an authenticity test
The buyer of a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, allegedly signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, wanted it authenticated again. But she didn't like the answer she got.
Some fans at frigid Chiefs playoff game underwent amputations, hospital confirms
Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations, a Missouri hospital said Friday.
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Widespread damage: B.C. fruit growers face millions in losses
The trouble stems from earlier this winter, which started exceptionally warm. Then in January, temperatures suddenly plunged. A shock many grape vines and fruit trees just couldn’t take.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.